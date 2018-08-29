Realme just unveiled the successor to their vastly popular Realme 1 smartphone but they're certainly in no mood of slowing down.

Making a passing reference to a more powerful Realme 2 Pro during the product presentation of the Realme 2, the company did say they would be sharing more information on the phone soon. What was unexpected was Realme tweeting out a teaser the following day, quite blatantly suggesting that the Realme 2 Pro will be launched in September.

While nothing in terms of design or specifications are known about the phone yet, as per a report by GizmoChina, the Realme 2 Pro will likely pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chip and come with up to 6 GB of RAM.

If you thought this was it, think again. We have another surprise up our sleeve. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/rynty9cH8J — Realme (@realmemobiles) August 28, 2018

A lot of the rest is expected to be borrowed from the Realme 2 which packs a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the Realme 2 is powered by a 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, accompanied with Adreno 506.

Also, for both variants of the device, the phone’s storage can be expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Realme 2 sports an 8 MP sensor up front, which comes with features like AI Beautification 2.0, Front Camera HDR, and Bokeh Mode. At the back is a dual camera setup, which is a combination of a 13 MP and a 2 MP sensor, accompanied with an LED lens.