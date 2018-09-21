Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 September, 2018 20:22 IST

Realme 2 Pro reportedly spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660, Android 8.1

Realme 2 Pro will sport a waterdrop notch dual-camera setup at the rear along with fingerprint sensor.

The Realme brand has been creating a lot of waves in the budget smartphone category this year around and it would seem that it is dragging the momentum into the mid-range section as well. The company had teased the Realme 2 Pro smartphone at the launch of the Realme 2 and now it looks like we have our first looks at the specs of the device which is likely to be placed in the Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 price range.

It is disappointing how the Realme 2 has a downgraded, HD Plus display, as compared to Realme 1 which had a Full HD Plus display. Image: Prannoy Palav

It is disappointing how the Realme 2 has a downgraded, HD Plus display, as compared to Realme 1 which had a Full HD Plus display. Image: Prannoy Palav

The device was spotted on Geekbench codenamed OPPO RMX1807 and showed that the device was running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. It showed scores of 1452 and 5511 for single core and multi-core respectively. The device will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS running ontop.

Realme 2 Pro is said to be unveiled on 27 September, however, quite a few of its features have already been revealed by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth. In an interview with YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, Sheth talked about how the Realme 2 Pro would stand out from the existing devices by the company.

Realme 2 Pro will sport a dual-camera setup at the rear along with fingerprint sensor. And it will also feature Face Unlock that the existing Realme phones have. It will also have a water-drop notch like the F9 Pro.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro to sport Snapdragon 660 SoC, waterdrop notch: CEO Madhav Sheth

Sep 20, 2018

Realme 2

Realme claims that as many as 370,000 Realme 2 units have been sold so far

Sep 11, 2018

Oppo F9

Oppo F9 goes up on its first sale in India today: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Oppo A7X

Oppo A7X launched in China with waterdrop notch, dual rear camera at CNY 2,099

Sep 11, 2018

Honor Magic 2

Honor Magic 2 could reportedly have a nearly 100 percent screen-to-body ratio

Sep 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart aims over 30% phone sales this festive season as it lines up new launches through handset partners

Sep 07, 2018

science

Neuroscience

Our cardiac cycle may affect how we learn and process information, study finds

Sep 21, 2018

Rare Earth

Deep-sea robots on the hunt for rich mineral deposits under the ocean's depths

Sep 21, 2018

Alzheimer's Disease

Living with Alzheimer's: A memory thief vexing 1.6 millions Indians and counting

Sep 21, 2018

AI in India

Indian healthcare AI startup SigTuple wins Judges' Choice at Google's Demo Day

Sep 21, 2018