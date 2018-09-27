Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
27 September, 2018

Realme 2 Pro launch event: Here's where and when you can watch the event live

Realme 2 Pro will be equipped with a dual-lens AI camera on the rear with portrait mode.

Only a few hours are left for the newest addition to the Realme family, Realme 2 Pro, to be unveiled in India. The launch event of the device is expected to be held at Amity University at 12.30 PM.

Realme 2 Pro teaser. Image: RealMe

Realme 2 Pro teaser. Image: RealMe

The phone has been marketed by the company with the hashtag #MaxPowerMaxStyle and is confirmed to be launched as a Flipkart exclusive.

The company seems to be particularly targeting the youth as the buyers of the phone as it also uses the hashtag #Proudtobeyoung in its tweets.

Also, the launch of Realme 2 Pro is taking place amidst the college students and is supposed to be the first ever launch event that is being held on a college campus. The company has also called in some of the tech specialists like Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles and others.

You can catch the live stream of all that goes down at the Realme 2 Pro launch event on Flipkart's dedicated page for the phone's launch. Also, you can check out Tech2's Twitter handle for live updates.

As for the specifications, the company has outed few of the features and design aspects of the phone. The phone is said to be arriving with a supposed full-screen display with a dewdrop shaped notch. It also appears that the phone will arrive with extremely thin bezels.

The phone will be juiced up by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with the combination of an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage which is a configuration usually seen in higher-end phones.

The phone will also be equipped with a dual-lens AI camera on the rear with the ability to capture photos in portrait mode. There is no update about the configuration of the cameras.

According to the past leaks, the device is said to be running on Android 8.1 Oreo with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS running on top.

Also, the Realme 2 Pro is speculated to sport a fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock that the existing Realme phones have.

Looking at the specs available at hand the device seems likely to be placed in the Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 price range, but this can only be confirmed after the official lunch of the phone.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

