tech2 News Staff 11 October, 2018 10:01 IST

Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 to go on sale for the first time today on Flipkart

The Realme 2 Pro is already up for grabs on an open sale while the Realme C1 goes on sale at 12 pm.

Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale is underway and the Realme 2 Pro and the budget-oriented Realme C1 are also finally going on sale.

While the Realme 2 Pro is already up for grabs on an open sale at the moment on Flipkart, the C1 will be available only at 12 pm later today.

Realme 2 Pro. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

Realme 2 Pro. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

The Realme 2 Pro, comes in three variants. There is a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage which is priced at Rs 13,990, a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option that is priced at Rs 15,990, and finally, an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant, which will cost you Rs 17,990. All these variants of the Realme 2 Pro will sell exclusively on Flipkart starting 11 October at midnight.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ notched display, with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90 percent screen to body ratio. But instead of the U shaped teardrop notch, the Realme 2 Pro has a curved line for the notch. And the phone sports a glossy body which the company calls the 'Dewdrop' design.

Inside, we have a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with the Adreno 512 GPU. The device runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Oppo's ColorOS skin layered on top. For photography, it sports a 16 MP + 2 MP dual-camera setup at the back, and a 16 MP setup on the front for selfies. Fuelling the device is a 4,320 mAh battery.

As for the Realme C1, it comes in a single 2 GB RAM and 16 GB onboard storage variant, which is priced at Rs 6,999. The phone features a 6.2-inch notched display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor.

For optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP sensor for depth-sensing. At the front, there is a 5 MP camera for selfies. Fuelling the device is a chunky 4,230 mAh battery.

Do keep your eyes peeled for the in-depth review of the Realme 2 Pro which is expected to go up very soon.

