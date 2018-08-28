Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 28 August, 2018 10:28 IST

Realme 2 India launch at 12.30 pm today: Here's how you can watch the event live

The Realme 2 launch event is expected to begin at 12:30 pm.

After several teasers and leaks, Realme, previously a sub-brand of Oppo but now an independent brand is finally launching a new smartphone later today, the Realme 2.

Leaked image of the Realme 2. Image: GSMArena

A successor to the feature-packed budget powerhouse, the Realme 1 launched back in May this year, we do already know a bunch of key differences in the new phone thanks to Realme's not-so-subtle ad campaigns. The Realme 2 will sport a notch, dual-cameras and also house a large battery.

What would be its first launch after breaking away from Oppo, the Realme 2 launch event is expected to begin at 12.30 pm and the company will be live streaming the event on YouTube and you can watch it here itself in the video embedded below.

For those who prefer following the event on Facebook and engaging in some banter with others joining you on the platform, Realme is also streaming the event live on Facebook.

While you wait till the event begins, you can in the meantime go ahead and read up on all we know about the device so far, so you do have a heads-up on what to expect.

For those who have been following the rumour roundup and are already certain about buying or pre-booking the phone, Flipkart that has officially partnered with Realme also has a product page up where you can check out on what the buzz is all about.

