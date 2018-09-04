Realme 2 that launched last week at an incredible price of Rs 8,990, is going on sale today at 12 pm, exclusively on Flipkart. One of the highlights of the device is its massive battery of 4,230 mAh.

The smartphone comes in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 8,990, and the other one with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage which is priced at Rs 10,990.

In terms of display, the smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Realme 2 is powered by a 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, accompanied with Adreno 506. Also, for both variants of the device, the phone’s storage can be expanded to up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

Talking about the camera, the Realme 2 features a dual camera setup at the back, which the Realme 1 did not. It is a combination of a 13 MP primary camera unit with a f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP secondary camera unit with an f/2.4 aperture. There is an LED flash next to it.

On the front, inside the notch, is an 8 MP camera unit with an f/2.2 aperture.

The camera comes with features like AI Beautification 2.0, Front Camera HDR, and Bokeh Mode.

The Realme 2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.1. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, and dual nano-SIM. The Realme 2 comes sans the fingerprint sensor, however, it features a facial recognition setup.