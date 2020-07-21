tech2 News Staff

Earlier this month, Realme launched the Realme C11 smartphone in India, along with a 10,000 mAh powerbank with 30W Dart Charge. While the Realme C11 will go on its first sale tomorrow, 22 July, the powerbank will be available for purchase starting today, 21 July, at 12 pm.

The Realme powerbank is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available on Flipkart and the company's website.

Realme 10,000 mAh power bank specifications

Realme also launched a 30W fast charging 10,000 mAh power bank in India. The power bank allows two-way (Dart) charging. It has one USB-A 30W output and one Type-C 30W input/output port.

It comes with 15 layers charging protection and supports multi charging solutions.

Last week, Realme announced its 125 W UltraDART Flash Charging solution. Realme claims “with 125W UltraDART, a 5G smartphone with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh can be charged up to 33 percent in a record three minutes.”

With the help of this technology, smartphones will get fully charged in just 20 minutes. To facilitate smart and safe charging speed, Realme controls the temperature of the phone under 40°C. If there was no temperature control, then phone would get 100 percent charged in approximately 13 minutes. But, pursuing extreme fast charging speed can be risky.