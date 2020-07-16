FP Trending

Realme has announced the 125 W UltraDART Flash Charging solution. The company’s Dart Flash Charging technology has evolved from 30 W, 50 W, and 65 W to reach 125 W.

Realme claims “with 125W UltraDART, a 5G smartphone with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh can be charged up to 33 percent in a record three minutes.”

With the help of this technology, smartphones will get fully charged in just 20 minutes. To facilitate smart and safe charging speed, Realme controls the temperature of the phone under 40°C. If there was no temperature control, then phone would get 100 percent charged in approximately 13 minutes. But, pursuing extreme fast charging speed can be risky.

“The 125 W UltraDART focuses on both efficiency and safety, by adopting direct charging, to avoid any potential charging accidents with multi-layer protection,” said the company.

⚡33% charge in just 3 mins⚡#realme has always set a benchmark for Fast Charging in India, be it 50W SuperVOOC or 65W SuperDart Charge.

Introducing 125W UltraDART Charge, a fast charging technology matching expanding power of 5G with safety measures. pic.twitter.com/EU7CHG2ozp — realme (@realmemobiles) July 16, 2020

Realme is planning to carry out mass production of 5G smartphones having the 125 W UltraDART Flash Charging technology.

The technology enables 98 percent of electrical energy conversion due to the dual 6C cells. In this process, the charger transforms 20V at 6.25A electricity through three parallel circuits to 10V at 12.5A. As a result of which, two cells of 2,000 mAh get charged.

The UltraDART technology is also compatible with previous Dart standards, all the VOOC variations, and Warp Charge.

The updated charging system relies on a flip-chip structure that shortens the current path between the Type-C port and brings down the heat source. The technology supports up to 125W PPS protocol, 65W PD protocol, and 36W QC protocol fast charging.