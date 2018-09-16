Gaming hardware maker Razer has sent out invites for an event on 10 October and we are pretty sure that it is for the Razer Phone 2. The device had been confirmed by Razer recently in its earnings report and a few things in the invite make it apparent that second generation of the gaming phone going to be launched.

The invite, as per a report by GSMArena, is in a rectangular shape, reminiscent of the first Razer Phone. An alleged render of the Razer Phone 2 also revealed the same 10 October date on the lock screen. As per the invite, we shall be seeing the official unveiling begin at around 7:30 PM PT, which would be 8:00 AM IST.

The Razer Phone was marketed as the very first gaming-centric phone with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, a massive copper heat pipe and other top of the line hardware specs. The second generation of the device will be having pretty much the same design language, and also include the some of the best performance specs currently available.

The phone was apparently also been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website. The score of the Razer Phone 2 on AnTuTu is 283,397 which can be termed as quite incredible. The OnePlus 6 had an AnTuTu score of 265,969. The benchmarking website revealed that the phone had a 5.7 inch of Sharp IGZO LCD screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.