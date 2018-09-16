Sunday, September 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 September, 2018 13:21 IST

Razer sends out media invites for a possible unveiling of Razer Phone 2 on 10 October

The Razer Phone was marketed as the very first gaming-centric phone with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Gaming hardware maker Razer has sent out invites for an event on 10 October and we are pretty sure that it is for the Razer Phone 2. The device had been confirmed by Razer recently in its earnings report and a few things in the invite make it apparent that second generation of the gaming phone going to be launched.

Razer Phone. Image: Razer

Razer Phone. Image: Razer

The invite, as per a report by GSMArena, is in a rectangular shape, reminiscent of the first Razer Phone. An alleged render of the Razer Phone 2 also revealed the same 10 October date on the lock screen. As per the invite, we shall be seeing the official unveiling begin at around 7:30 PM PT, which would be 8:00 AM IST.

The Razer Phone was marketed as the very first gaming-centric phone with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, a massive copper heat pipe and other top of the line hardware specs. The second generation of the device will be having pretty much the same design language, and also include the some of the best performance specs currently available.

The phone was apparently also been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website. The score of the Razer Phone 2 on AnTuTu is 283,397 which can be termed as quite incredible. The OnePlus 6 had an AnTuTu score of 265,969. The benchmarking website revealed that the phone had a 5.7 inch of Sharp IGZO LCD screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2 spotted on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and 512 GB storage

Sep 09, 2018

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2's imminent launch hinted in Razer's latest earnings report

Sep 04, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T gets listed on shopping website showing a triple-camera setup

Sep 12, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus sets calendar for 15 January 2019 for possible launch of a 5G smartphone

Sep 04, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T is coming with an in-display fingerprint reader, confirms OnePlus

Sep 10, 2018

Bullets

Along with OnePlus 6T, new USB type-C Bullet earphones to be launched in Q4 2018

Sep 14, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018