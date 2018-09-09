Sunday, September 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 September, 2018 12:08 IST

Razer Phone 2 spotted on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and 512 GB storage

In a recent earnings report, Razer confirmed that the Razer Phone 2 was in production.

The Razer Phone last year kind of kickstarted what could be termed as the gaming smartphone revolution. Razer has been known primarily for making gaming peripherals such as a mouse, keyboards, trackpads, etc.

Razer Phone. Image: Razer

However, this was its first foray into smartphones and it received some very positive reviews. In a recent earnings report, Razer confirmed that the Razer Phone 2 was in production. Now the phone has apparently been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website.

The score of the Razer Phone 2 on AnTuTu is 283,397 which can be termed as quite incredible. The OnePlus 6 had an AnTuTu score of 265,969. The benchmarking website revealed that the phone had a  5.7 inch of Sharp IGZO LCD screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. As per a report by GizmoChina, the Razer Phone 2 also has attained higher refresh rates at 120 Hz with the help of Qualcomm Q Sync display technology.

Will there be a notch on the Razer Phone? Currently, that is unknown, although it would be quite refreshing to see a phone without a notch.

Other hardware specs for the Razer Phone 2 include a Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 for high-end gaming. It will come in the combination of 8GB RAM + 512 GB storage, which happens to be a massive upgrade to the initial 64 GB storage version. The device is expected to launch somewhere around the November or December time period.

