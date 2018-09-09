The Razer Phone last year kind of kickstarted what could be termed as the gaming smartphone revolution. Razer has been known primarily for making gaming peripherals such as a mouse, keyboards, trackpads, etc.

However, this was its first foray into smartphones and it received some very positive reviews. In a recent earnings report, Razer confirmed that the Razer Phone 2 was in production. Now the phone has apparently been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website.

The score of the Razer Phone 2 on AnTuTu is 283,397 which can be termed as quite incredible. The OnePlus 6 had an AnTuTu score of 265,969. The benchmarking website revealed that the phone had a 5.7 inch of Sharp IGZO LCD screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. As per a report by GizmoChina, the Razer Phone 2 also has attained higher refresh rates at 120 Hz with the help of Qualcomm Q Sync display technology.

Will there be a notch on the Razer Phone? Currently, that is unknown, although it would be quite refreshing to see a phone without a notch.

Other hardware specs for the Razer Phone 2 include a Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 for high-end gaming. It will come in the combination of 8GB RAM + 512 GB storage, which happens to be a massive upgrade to the initial 64 GB storage version. The device is expected to launch somewhere around the November or December time period.