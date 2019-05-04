tech2 News Staff

Starting 5 May, Muslims around the world will observe Ramadan, a period of deep spiritual reflection and fasting. And in 2019, one of the ways to celebrate any occassion is via fun stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp, sent to family and friends. And so, here's quick and easy way to add the festive-themed stickers to your WhatsApp.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

(Also read: Ramadan 2019: Best Android and iOS apps for people observing the holy Islamic month)

Once you are in the store, you can search Ramadan stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

Therefore, to make your job easy here is a pick of some of the apps we found on the store that have genuine WhatsApp stickers for the theme. There is Ramadan Mubarak Stickers for WhatsApp by Stickers Inc, Ramadan Sticker for WhatsApp Messenger by messengernotification, WAStickerApps Eid Sticker App by WAStickerApps, and a few more.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Ramadan Kareem!

