Friday, May 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ramadan 2019: Best Android and iOS apps for people observing the holy Islamic month

The market is saturated with handy apps, but which one is best for you? Here's a quick guide.

Nandini YadavMay 03, 2019 17:43:23 IST

It’s that time of the year when Muslims observe the month of Ramadan. Starting 5 May or 6 May, depending upon the moon sighting, Muslims around the world will fast for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 or 30 days. So the holy month will end on 4 June or 5 June.

In this layup to the holy month, if you head to any of the app stores and just search the keywords 'Ramadan' or 'Ramzan', you’ll see that the market is saturated with handy apps – for prayer times and directions, Qur’an exploring and even directories of halal restaurants.

So which one will prove most helpful to you? Here's an easy-peasy guide to choose from!

Quran for Android

Quran for Android is a free app on Play Store. The app has Madani compliant images and audio playback. It also allows you to bookmark, tag or share ayah. The app also comes with 15 audio recitations, in which you can highlight any verse. It also has translations in over 20 different languages. iOS users can look at AlQuranwhich offers similar features.

Ramadan 2019: Best Android and iOS apps for people observing the holy Islamic month

Representational Image.

Muslim Pro - Ramadan 2019

Muslim Pro is a user-friendly app with large icons, which will notify those observing Ramadan with accurate prayer times. You can choose whether you want visual or audio notifications – and even have the call to prayer announcing that it is time to break the fast. The app is available for both iOS and Android users.

Qibla compass

If you are travelling overseas during the month of Ramadan, Qibla compass is a helpful app to detect Qibla Alhumdilillah, Islamic prayers time, date converter, and the Hijri calendar. It also has the Quran and an alarm that notifies you pray five times a day. The app is available for both iOS and Android users.

via GIPHY

Ramadan Legacy

Available for Android, Ramadan Legacy offers users an interactive timeline of their Ramadan achievements throughout the month. It works by asking you what your personal goals are for the month, and encourages you to achieve them through inspirational reminders.

They also have a live stream in which you can share your Ramadan photos or reflections with other users across the globe.

Healthy Ramadan

Since Ramadan is a full month of fasting, with every day for most observers ending in wolfing down delicious food and finger-licking wholesome oily snacks, the earlier self-restraints are basically undone. The Healthy Ramadan app will help you with dietary notes on what you should or should not eat, and push notifications on when you should eat and exercise.

Ramadan Kareem!

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's


also see

PoliticsDecoder

TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; parties rake up issue of three phases falling during Ramzan

Mar 11, 2019
TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; parties rake up issue of three phases falling during Ramzan

science

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

Cyclone Fani

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

May 03, 2019
Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019