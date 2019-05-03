Nandini Yadav

It’s that time of the year when Muslims observe the month of Ramadan. Starting 5 May or 6 May, depending upon the moon sighting, Muslims around the world will fast for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 or 30 days. So the holy month will end on 4 June or 5 June.

In this layup to the holy month, if you head to any of the app stores and just search the keywords 'Ramadan' or 'Ramzan', you’ll see that the market is saturated with handy apps – for prayer times and directions, Qur’an exploring and even directories of halal restaurants.

So which one will prove most helpful to you? Here's an easy-peasy guide to choose from!

Quran for Android

Quran for Android is a free app on Play Store. The app has Madani compliant images and audio playback. It also allows you to bookmark, tag or share ayah. The app also comes with 15 audio recitations, in which you can highlight any verse. It also has translations in over 20 different languages. iOS users can look at AlQuran, which offers similar features.

Muslim Pro - Ramadan 2019

Muslim Pro is a user-friendly app with large icons, which will notify those observing Ramadan with accurate prayer times. You can choose whether you want visual or audio notifications – and even have the call to prayer announcing that it is time to break the fast. The app is available for both iOS and Android users.

Qibla compass

If you are travelling overseas during the month of Ramadan, Qibla compass is a helpful app to detect Qibla Alhumdilillah, Islamic prayers time, date converter, and the Hijri calendar. It also has the Quran and an alarm that notifies you pray five times a day. The app is available for both iOS and Android users.

Ramadan Legacy

Available for Android, Ramadan Legacy offers users an interactive timeline of their Ramadan achievements throughout the month. It works by asking you what your personal goals are for the month, and encourages you to achieve them through inspirational reminders.

They also have a live stream in which you can share your Ramadan photos or reflections with other users across the globe.

Healthy Ramadan

Since Ramadan is a full month of fasting, with every day for most observers ending in wolfing down delicious food and finger-licking wholesome oily snacks, the earlier self-restraints are basically undone. The Healthy Ramadan app will help you with dietary notes on what you should or should not eat, and push notifications on when you should eat and exercise.

Ramadan Kareem!

