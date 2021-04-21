Wednesday, April 21, 2021Back to
Ram Navami 2021: WhatsApp wishes and messages to share with your loved ones

On this Ram Navami, here are few wishes, WhatsApp statues messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones.


FP TrendingApr 21, 2021 12:25:36 IST

Ram Navami is observed on the Navami tithi of Chaitra month Shukla paksha, as per Hindu mythology. One of the most significant and auspicious festivals of Hindus, it is the day when Lord Rama was born to king Dashrath and Kaushalya. This year, Ram Navami is being celebrated today, 21 April all over the world.

Ram Navami

Ram Navami marks the end of the nine-day Vasant Navratri or Chaitra Navratri. Devotees observe fasting and also do homa and yagya.

On this auspicious festival, here are few wishes, WhatsApp statues messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones:

Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein

May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy Rama Navami!

May this Ram Navami brings lots of positivity, peace, and prosperity to your life. Happy Ram Navami!

May the blessings of Lord Ram always be with you and your family. Happy Ram Navami!

May Lord Ram always bless and protect you. Happy Ram Navami!

Wish you a Happy Ram Navami! May you achieve your goals this year.

On this auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Rama bring prosperity to your life. Happy Rama Navami!

Have a safe and blessed Ram Navami!

On this Ram Navami, I wish that Lord Ram takes all your fear and worries away. Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami! I pray for your good health and happiness.

This Rama Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his choicest blessings. Happy Rama Navami!

Here's wishing you and your family a Happy Ram Navami!

On the holy occasion of Rama Navami, I wish that Shri Ram fills your home with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

May the light of the diyas fill your life with brightness and contentment. Happy Ram Navami from our family to yours!

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

