Ram Navami 2021: Festival marks Lord Ram's birth; muhurat and significance of occasion

Lord Ram is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and was born on Navami tithi during the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar.

One of the biggest Hindu festivals in India, Ram Navami is celebrated on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri every year. This year the festival falls on 21 April, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, who was born in Ayodhya. As per the Hindu calendar and beliefs, Lord Ram is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and was born on Navami tithi during the Shukla Paksha.

Ram Navami 2021 fasting date and time for devotees:

- This year Ram Navami falls on Wednesday, 21 April

- The Muhurat for Ram Navami madhyahna begins from 10.19 am and ends at 12.52 pm

- The Ram Navami madhyahna moment is at 11.35 am

- The navami tithi will commence at 12.43 am on 21 April and end at 12.35 am on 22 April

Significance of Ram Navami celebration:

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ram is the central figure in Ramayana and was born to Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha in Ayodhya. Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the descent of the Vishnu avatar of Lord Ram on earth.

Lord Ram is mentioned not in the ancient Hindu scriptures, but also in Jain and Buddhist texts.

How Ram Navami is celebrated:

According to the scriptures, he was born in the afternoon, which is the most auspicious time to perform Rama Navami puja. The Madhyahna moment marks the exact time when Lord Ram is believed to be born. During this time, special pujas and yagyas are performed at temples all over India.

Devotees also observe a fast on this day. Celebrations are held in many parts of the country, while Ayodhya looks exceptional on this day. The city is decked up with lights and devotees visit the temple with offerings. However, due to the pandemic, there are restrictions in place this year.