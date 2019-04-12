tech2 News Staff

The Snapdragon 855 flagship chipset from Qualcomm has only just started showing up on flagship smartphones and we already have reports coming in for the next-gen Snapdragon 800-series platform. If the naming system for the recent Snapdragon 800 platforms is anything to go by, then the next-gen SoC will be called the Snapdragon 865.

As per a report by Wccftech, the chipset will bear a model number SM8250 and has an internal codename 'Kora'. The report states that the new chipset will have support for LPDDR5 RAM but OEMs will be able to decide which memory type they want to pair up in their handsets.

The SoC will also have a 5G modem built into it, but it will be optional on the decision of the smartphone maker. The report indicates that the chipset will quite likely be built on a 7 nm manufacturing process although Apple chipmaker TSMC is already working on a 5 nm chipset for next year's iPhones.

Quite clearly this is a flagship-grade chipset and naturally will be used to power flagship phones. But when will we hear about this chipset? Most likely at Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon summit in December in Maui, Hawaii. Till then all we can do is follow up on the leaks and rumours.

