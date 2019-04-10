tech2 News Staff

Mobile computing chipsets are getting smaller with every passing year. The most powerful chipsets are currently based on a 7 nm manufacturing process and chipsets are expected to get even smaller in the coming year. Latest reports indicate, that TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is working on a 5 nm chipset.

TSMC has been making the A-series chipsets used in Apple iPhones since 2016 and this 5 nm chipset being worked upon is reportedly going to be for the A14. The means that this chipset should be seen on the 2020 iPhones. The A10 Fusion, A11 Bionic, and A12 Bionic are the chipsets under TSMC's belt.

The company said in a statement that "the 5 nm process enjoys the benefits of process simplification provided by EUV lithography and is making excellent progress in yield learning, achieving the best technology maturity at the same corresponding stage as compared to TSMC’s previous nodes.”

A report by Gizmochina states that TSMC is said to invest upwards of $20 billion in the mass production of the A14 5 nm chipset. This year's iPhones will come with the A13 chipset and will be based on a 7 nm manufacturing process.

TSMC has been consistently delivering high-performance chipsets for Apple that have been a notch above its Snapdragon counterparts. If TSMC is moving forward with a 5 nm chipset we could see the Snapdragon 5 nm chipset in production soon as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.