Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TSMC announces it is working on a 5 nm Apple A14 chipset, to come in 2020

TSMC has been consistently delivering high-performance chipsets for Apple since 2016.

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 13:57:57 IST

Mobile computing chipsets are getting smaller with every passing year. The most powerful chipsets are currently based on a 7 nm manufacturing process and chipsets are expected to get even smaller in the coming year. Latest reports indicate, that TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is working on a 5 nm chipset.

TSMC announces it is working on a 5 nm Apple A14 chipset, to come in 2020

Apple's 2019 iPhone XI. Image: Digit.in/@Onleaks

TSMC has been making the A-series chipsets used in Apple iPhones since 2016 and this 5 nm chipset being worked upon is reportedly going to be for the A14. The means that this chipset should be seen on the 2020 iPhones. The A10 Fusion, A11 Bionic, and A12 Bionic are the chipsets under TSMC's belt.

The company said in a statement that "the 5 nm process enjoys the benefits of process simplification provided by EUV lithography and is making excellent progress in yield learning, achieving the best technology maturity at the same corresponding stage as compared to TSMC’s previous nodes.”

A report by Gizmochina states that TSMC is said to invest upwards of $20 billion in the mass production of the A14 5 nm chipset. This year's iPhones will come with the A13 chipset and will be based on a 7 nm manufacturing process.

TSMC has been consistently delivering high-performance chipsets for Apple that have been a notch above its Snapdragon counterparts. If TSMC is moving forward with a 5 nm chipset we could see the Snapdragon 5 nm chipset in production soon as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival


also see

apple music

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

Apr 05, 2019
Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month
Apple highlights focus on privacy with new services, taking indirect jabs at rivals

Apple

Apple highlights focus on privacy with new services, taking indirect jabs at rivals

Mar 26, 2019
Apple Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds design, charging case spotted in iOS 12.2 update

Apple

Apple Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds design, charging case spotted in iOS 12.2 update

Mar 26, 2019
Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

Apple

Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

Apr 06, 2019
Apple says it is cancelling the AirPower mat as it 'will not achieve our high standards'

AirPower

Apple says it is cancelling the AirPower mat as it 'will not achieve our high standards'

Mar 30, 2019
US govt panel's ruling leaves Qualcomm, Apple's patent battle lines unchanged

Qualcomm

US govt panel's ruling leaves Qualcomm, Apple's patent battle lines unchanged

Mar 27, 2019

science

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Black Hole event

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Apr 10, 2019
Black hole event horizon: Stunning images of black holes we've never actually seen

Black Holes

Black hole event horizon: Stunning images of black holes we've never actually seen

Apr 10, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

Apr 09, 2019
Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Memory

Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Apr 09, 2019