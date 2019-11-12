tech2 News Staff

Qualcomm had announced the Snapdragon 855 SoC last year in December. As we near the same time period, it’s time for a new chipset announcement from the chipmaker. Just like tradition, we are getting some early leaks about the upcoming chipset from Qualcomm, which will probably be called the Snapdragon 865.

Coming from a Weibo post, reported by GSMArena, the next generation SoC from the company is going to pack a main ARM Cortex A77 core that will be clocked at 2.84 GHz. Additionally, the SoC will also house three more A77 cores that are clocked at 2.42 GHz and four A55 cores running at 1.8 GHz.

The Weibo post says that the Snapdragon 865 could receive a 20 percent performance boost compared to the Snapdragon 855. This performance is apparently obtained from “points calculation” which could probably be a regular floating-point calculation run.

On the GPU side of the hardware, the 865 will pack a new one that could be in the form of the Adreno 650. Currently, the Adreno 640 is present on the 855, and 855+ (overclocked in this case). The 650 will offer a performance boost of around 17 to 20 percent.

Qualcomm is hosting its annual Tech Summit from 3-5 December this year in Hawaii during which the company is expected to launch the Snapdragon 865 chipset.