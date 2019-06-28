Friday, June 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC wins certification from German cyber watchdog for a secure chip

The first approval of its kind means smartphones packing the Qualcomm SoC are deemed to be as secure as smart cards

ReutersJun 28, 2019 11:10:14 IST

US chipmaker Qualcomm has won certification from Germany's cyber watchdog for a next-generation chip that boosts the security of smartphones, as applications such as mobile payments become increasingly prevalent.

The company said its Snapdragon 855 mobile system on a chip (SoC) had gained a seal of approval from Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), whose certification was "known to be very rigorous and globally recognised".

The first approval of its kind means smartphones packing the Qualcomm SoC are deemed to be as secure as smart cards. Almost half of the world's smartphones run on the company's chipsets.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC wins certification from German cyber watchdog for a secure chip

The certification means applications that previously required separate security chips will now be possible using just Qualcomm's SoC system, potentially bolstering the US company's market position.

"Smartphones and tablets are today used for many applications that have high-security demands, for example for payments, saving passwords, keys, sensitive information such as health data or two-factor authentication," said BSI president Arne Schoenbohm.

"In securing these devices, the trend is to an ever-increasing integration of elements."

(Also Read: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 announced: AI, 5G and 3D fingerprint scanner to be the focus)

Such applications are expected to become even more prevalent with the launch of 5G services.

Winning the so-called EAL-4+ certification will also help manufacturers save on materials costs and reduce power use in devices, Qualcomm said in a release timed to coincide with the Mobile World Congress, a telecoms industry gathering, in Shanghai.

The BSI certification, based on so-called Common Criteria (ISO/IEC 15408), reflects the watchdog's view that the Qualcomm SoC — which is already in production - is strongly resilient against hacker attacks, the BSI said in a statement.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Apple

Apple's 2020 high-end iPhones to have 5G while the low-end iPhone will have LTE only: Ming-Chi Kuo

Jun 18, 2019
Apple's 2020 high-end iPhones to have 5G while the low-end iPhone will have LTE only: Ming-Chi Kuo
iPhone 11 will 'lack novelty' for consumers says an analyst in Japan's Mizuho Securities

Apple

iPhone 11 will 'lack novelty' for consumers says an analyst in Japan's Mizuho Securities

Jun 15, 2019
Germany raises a mammoth $7.4 billion from its 5G mobile spectrum auction

5G

Germany raises a mammoth $7.4 billion from its 5G mobile spectrum auction

Jun 13, 2019
Huawei urges India to make 'informed and independent decision' for using its 5G equipment

Huawei

Huawei urges India to make 'informed and independent decision' for using its 5G equipment

Jun 24, 2019
Market, operators not ready for 5G rollout; telcos may need investments up to Rs 1 lakh cr to only lay fibre networks: Report

NewsTracker

Market, operators not ready for 5G rollout; telcos may need investments up to Rs 1 lakh cr to only lay fibre networks: Report

Jun 25, 2019
Singapore launches $29.5 million initiative to test applications for 5G networks

5G

Singapore launches $29.5 million initiative to test applications for 5G networks

Jun 27, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019