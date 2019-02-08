tech2 News Staff

A new Qualcomm chipset has been announced to its already ever-expanding lineup of mid-range SoCs. This time the chipmaker has made an addition to its recently unveiled Snapdragon 700-series with the Snapdragon 712.

The Snapdragon 712 chipset is built using a 10 nm manufacturing process and has eight cores Kryo 360 cores which run at 2.3 GHz as opposed to the 2.2 GHz clock speed on the Snapdragon 710. Qualcomm has said that the new chipset is 10 percent faster than the Snapdragon 710.

Another thing that is better in Snapdragon 712 is the presence of Quick Charge 4+ along with TrueWireless Stereo Plus and Broadcast Audio technologies which give better Bluetooth audio. The company has also said that the 712 offers smarter and faster integration with AI.

Apart from that the Snapdragon 712 takes in all rest of the features of the Snapdragon 710, which include Adreno 616 GPU and the Hexagon 685 DSP. The X15 modem, that supports LTE Cat.15 downlink and Cat.13 uplink, is also present in the 712. Camera support also remains the same at up to 20 MP dual camera or 32 MP single shooter.

We should see some devices being launched with this new chipset at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

