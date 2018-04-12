It was recently reported that Qualcomm was about to launch a mid-range but high-performance chipset which would be called the Snapdragon 670. The chipset was touted to be used in premium mid-range smartphones and also to have AI capabilities similar to the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

However, reports have surfaced claiming that the Snapdragon 670 will actually be renamed as part of Qualcomm's new 700 series and called the Snapdragon 710.

An XDA-Developers report has said that this new chipset would be coming in at least two Xiaomi devices. As per the report, firmware files obtained on two Xiaomi devices “Sirius” and “Comet" showed that both the devices would have the Snapdragon 670 chipset. However, now all the firmware files have been updated to replace Snapdragon 670 with Snapdragon 710 as per the report.

Though initially it was simply believed that Xiaomi had opted to use the new 700 series chipset in its smartphones, an XDA-Developers source has stated that the Snapdragon 670 is actually no more and has been rebranded as the Snapdragon 710.

As reported earlier, the focus with the Snapdragon 700 series is to get the features that have so far been part of the Snapdragon 800 series to the high-tier mobile segment which is a step below the flagship segment.

While the Qualcomm AI Engine will take care of the on-device AI portion, the heterogeneous computing offered by the combination of the Spectra ISP, Kryo CPUs, Hexagon vector processor, Adreno visual processing subsystems will take care of the rest.

On the connectivity front, Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 700 series will feature fast LTE, carrier Wi-Fi features and enhanced Bluetooth 5.

Qualcomm had announced the Snapdragon 700 series mobile platform at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.