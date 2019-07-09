Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched, brings essential features, better performance to low-end phones

On paper, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 runs 50 percent faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 212.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 19:17:39 IST

Qualcomm has taken the wraps off its latest addition to the Snapdragon 200 series — the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 215.

Aimed at offering more firepower on low-end smartphones, the 215 acts as the successor to the Snapdragon 212. According to Qualcomm, the chip introduces new tech that previously hasn’t been available in the 200 series, including the fact that it's the first 64-bit processor in the series.

When it comes to raw processing power, the Snapdragon 212 is supposed to be 50 percent faster than the previous-generation Snapdragon 212, meaning that budget handsets may be able to handle a lot more processing at a time.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched, brings essential features, better performance to low-end phones

On paper, the Snapdragon 215 runs 50 percent faster than its predecessor.

The new chip brings more advanced features to the table as well, like support for dual camera systems and Full HD video recording.

Qualcomm is quick to point out other “firsts” for the Snapdragon 215. For example, the chip is the first to support dual SIM cards with dual VoLTE, and also the first to support NFC payments on Android, which theoretically means that you can use a 200-series chip for POS transactions.

The Snapdragon 215 also supports 64-bit versions of Android, including Android Go, which is a watered-down version of Android that runs lightweight apps like Google Maps Go and YouTube Go.

The chip also features the Snapdragon X5 modem, which allows for LTE download speeds of up to an impressive 150 Mbps.

Overall, the upgrade seems like a natural progression for the 200 series. Phones that had the Snapdragon 212 include the likes of the Nokia 2, but we haven't seen a lot of OEMs adopt the chip for their entry-level phone and Qualcomm would definitely want to change that.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC wins certification from German cyber watchdog for a secure chip

Jun 28, 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC wins certification from German cyber watchdog for a secure chip
Chipmaker Broadcom is in talks to buy cybersecurity company Symantec: Report

Broadcom

Chipmaker Broadcom is in talks to buy cybersecurity company Symantec: Report

Jul 04, 2019
Samsung announces its Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event for 7 August in New York

Samsung

Samsung announces its Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event for 7 August in New York

Jul 02, 2019
Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale goes on until 30 June; here's the best deals

Flipkart Sale

Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale goes on until 30 June; here's the best deals

Jun 27, 2019
Hongmeng OS (Ark OS): Google’s absence could create big problems for Huawei

Huawei

Hongmeng OS (Ark OS): Google’s absence could create big problems for Huawei

Jun 25, 2019
Lenovo Z6 launched with Snapdragon 730 and triple-camera setup in China

Lenovo

Lenovo Z6 launched with Snapdragon 730 and triple-camera setup in China

Jul 04, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019