PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update brings Golden Woods map, new guns and more

The PUBG Mobile Lite update suggests that the game will have a new ranked season beginning on 1 October.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2019 15:36:57 IST

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down experience of the main PUBG Mobile game for smartphones that are not spec-heavy and have low RAM. Since its launch about two months back, there have been a few updates to the game adding new features. The latest update to the game has added the new Golden Woods Map, a new Firefight Game mode, and a new UAZ vehicle as well.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update brings Golden Woods map, new guns and more

PUBG Mobile Lite.

The update has been numbered at 0.14.1 changelog suggests that the game will have a new ranked season will begin on 1 October. The Golden Woods map is basically a small-town setting, and is smaller than mini-Erangel map the game already had when it launched. The map has a new title system which helps players unlock achievements to rank higher among other players. The new Firefight: War mode of RPG-7 has also been added to the game. In terms of new weapons, the game adds PP-19 sub-machine gun, QBZ and QBU DMR rifle and it now also has the four-wheeled UAZ.

(Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite First Impressions: A spec-light experience of PUBG Mobile with a few compromises)

The previous update, 0.14.0 gave the user new WP (Winner Pass) themes and rewards. Apart from that there were new emotes and outfits added which would make the game more similar to the main PUBG Mobile title. There was earlier no red zone in the game where the players had to run for cover due to bombs falling from the sky but with the new update, it has been added. Improved battle parameters would change bullet dynamics and the likes in the game which would make it more competitive.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


