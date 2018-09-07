For all the PUBG fanatics out there in India who cannot get enough of the game, Tencent Games has announced that it will host a PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018 for students across more than 1,000 colleges in more than 30 cities in India. The championship will take place from 26 September to 21 October.

Registrations for the championship will begin from 7 September to 23 September. In order to register yourself, you can click here. The game will take place from 26 September to 21 October. Tencent Games will host the game in partnership with Oppo India. The winning team will take away Rs 50 lakhs.

According to Tencent Games, gamers in groups of four from any college campus can participate. There will be four knockout rounds where out of all the participants, 20 teams will be selected for the final game.

Aneesh Aravind, general manager, Tencent Games India says, “The PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018 reflects Tencent’s and PUBG Corp’s big step towards developing a robust eSports ecosystem in India. This is the first time we are organising an eSports championship here and we are extremely excited to bring it to as many campuses in India as possible.”

Apart from the ultimate prize, other prizes included in the tournament are MVP — Overall best player with the maximum number of MVP awards, The Executioner, The Medic, The Redeemer, The Rampage Freak and The Lone Ranger.