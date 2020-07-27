tech2 News Staff

At the beginning of this month, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.

Days later, media reports suggest that the government may be considering banning 275 more mobile applications in the country.

The government is examining 275 Chinese apps for any violation of national security and user privacy, according to a report in The Economic Times. The list of apps reportedly includes PUBG Mobile, Ludo World, 14 Mi apps by Xiaomi, AliExpress, Resso, and ULike. The government may ban some or all of these apps after its investigation.

Another report by News18 reveals that the list of 275 apps not only includes apps by Chinese technology firms like "Xiaomi, Tencent, Alibaba, and Bytedance, but also developers and companies such as Meitu, LBE Tech, Perfect Corp, Sina Corp, Netease Games, and Yoozoo Global."

The Economic Times report also suggests that the Indian government is looking to establish a process for bans like these so that there is a regulation for continuous scrutiny of apps operating in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian government recently sent out a list of 77-questions to the previously banned 59 apps, including whether they censored content, worked on behalf of foreign governments or lobbied influencers. The deadline, for the companies that own these apps, is coming to an end.

The news of app bans has come following a border clash between soldiers from Indian and China, which left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Last week, the Department of Telecom (DoT) also asked all government web portals and websites to conduct a security audit and submit a compliance certificate as soon as possible. The government officials reportedly said that since the 15 June clash and India banning 59 Chinese apps, instances of cyber attacks have increased to up to 10,000 per day.