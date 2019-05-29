tech2 News Staff

Tencent had recently announced the new PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 beta which introduced a new collaboration with the upcoming Godzilla movie, a new mode called as Deathmatch, new MVP stats and more. Now we have information when the company could launch a stable version of the update.

As per reliable PUBG Mobile tipster Mr Ghost, the 0.13.0 stable update could start rolling out on 31 May for all users.

Speaking about the Godzilla collaboration, as per a trail of comments left on the tweet announcing the collaboration, several players are reporting that they have spotted graffiti resembling Godzilla and other monsters in the Miramar map.

On investigating this graffiti, players would be credited with silver fragments. Some players spotted Godzilla footprints at the military base in Erangel and a silhouette of the monster which can be spotted near spawn island.

PUBG MOBILE and Godzilla: King of the Monsters have teamed up in our latest crossover. Find the marks left by Godzilla, the gear used to track the massive behemoth, and collect Godzilla: King of the Monsters themed items! pic.twitter.com/NPyHNVTQPs — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) May 23, 2019

There also talk of a new mode is in the works where players need to slay monsters, which wouldn’t be too different from the event company made available for its players in China during Chinese new year.

The Deathmatch mode, on the other hand, happens to be very similar to what we see in Counter-Strike or Call of Duty. There are two teams with a set number of players on both side and you get unlimited respawns. The team with the highest score at the end of a certain time period wins.

