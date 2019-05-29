Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 stable update could come to devices on 31 May

PUBG Mobile's new update to get a mode called as Deathmatch, new MVP stats and more.

tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 17:11:55 IST

Tencent had recently announced the new PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 beta which introduced a new collaboration with the upcoming Godzilla movie, a new mode called as Deathmatch, new MVP stats and more. Now we have information when the company could launch a stable version of the update.

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 stable update could come to devices on 31 May

Samsung Galaxy A70 review is a delight to play PUBG on. Image: tech2

As per reliable PUBG Mobile tipster Mr Ghost, the 0.13.0 stable update could start rolling out on 31 May for all users.

Speaking about the Godzilla collaboration, as per a trail of comments left on the tweet announcing the collaboration, several players are reporting that they have spotted graffiti resembling Godzilla and other monsters in the Miramar map.

On investigating this graffiti, players would be credited with silver fragments. Some players spotted Godzilla footprints at the military base in Erangel and a silhouette of the monster which can be spotted near spawn island.

There also talk of a new mode is in the works where players need to slay monsters, which wouldn’t be too different from the event company made available for its players in China during Chinese new year.

The Deathmatch mode, on the other hand, happens to be very similar to what we see in Counter-Strike or Call of Duty. There are two teams with a set number of players on both side and you get unlimited respawns. The team with the highest score at the end of a certain time period wins.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile's Battle Royale mode specifics revealed by Activision

May 24, 2019
Call of Duty: Mobile's Battle Royale mode specifics revealed by Activision
PUBG Mobile is getting a Godzilla: King of the Monsters crossover event soon

PUBG

PUBG Mobile is getting a Godzilla: King of the Monsters crossover event soon

May 23, 2019
Call Of Duty Mobile closed beta now rolling out in India: Here's what's confirmed

Call of Duty

Call Of Duty Mobile closed beta now rolling out in India: Here's what's confirmed

May 17, 2019
PUBG Mobile version 0.12.5 update with Season 7 Royale Pass could go live on 17 May

PUBG

PUBG Mobile version 0.12.5 update with Season 7 Royale Pass could go live on 17 May

May 16, 2019
PUBG Mobile gets new 'Gameplay Management' feature to promote 'healthy gaming' habits

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile gets new 'Gameplay Management' feature to promote 'healthy gaming' habits

May 15, 2019
PUBG Mobile doubled the revenues of Tencent in mobile games outside China

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile doubled the revenues of Tencent in mobile games outside China

May 24, 2019

science

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019