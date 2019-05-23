tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile players, brace yourself for yet another interesting crossover featuring Godzilla.

The PUBG Mobile team has now announced a collaboration with the team behind Godzilla: King of the Monsters. While we were not entirely sure about what this collaboration entails, we expect another special event similar to the previous ones for Resident Evil (zombie survival) and Mission: Impossible.

Check out the new PUBG MOBILE x Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer! Collect Godzilla: King of the Monsters items in PUBG MOBILE, & see Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters May 31st! #BeThe1/100#OneKingToRuleThemAll #GodzillaMovie https://t.co/Zh5LG9JHOt pic.twitter.com/WFbj3KEhv2 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 22, 2019

As per a trail of comments left on the tweet announcing the collaboration, several players are reporting that they have spotted graffiti resembling Godzilla and other monsters in the Miramar map. On investigating this graffiti, players would be credited with silver fragments. Some players spotted Godzilla footprints at the military base in Erangel and a silhouette of the monster which can be spotted near spawn island.

PUBG MOBILE and Godzilla: King of the Monsters have teamed up in our latest crossover. Find the marks left by Godzilla, the gear used to track the massive behemoth, and collect Godzilla: King of the Monsters themed items! pic.twitter.com/NPyHNVTQPs — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) May 23, 2019

It will be interesting to see how Tencent will leverage this partnership to bring new content to PUBG Mobile. There also talk of a new mode is in the works where players need to slay monsters, which wouldn’t be too different from the event company made available for its players in China during Chinese new year.

