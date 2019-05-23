Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile is getting a Godzilla: King of the Monsters crossover event soon

PUBG mobile players will soon start seeing in-game clues about Godzilla's arrival.

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 17:47:50 IST

PUBG Mobile players, brace yourself for yet another interesting crossover featuring Godzilla.

The PUBG Mobile team has now announced a collaboration with the team behind Godzilla: King of the Monsters. While we were not entirely sure about what this collaboration entails, we expect another special event similar to the previous ones for Resident Evil (zombie survival) and Mission: Impossible.

As per a trail of comments left on the tweet announcing the collaboration, several players are reporting that they have spotted graffiti resembling Godzilla and other monsters in the Miramar map. On investigating this graffiti, players would be credited with silver fragments. Some players spotted Godzilla footprints at the military base in Erangel and a silhouette of the monster which can be spotted near spawn island.

It will be interesting to see how Tencent will leverage this partnership to bring new content to PUBG Mobile. There also talk of a new mode is in the works where players need to slay monsters, which wouldn’t be too different from the event company made available for its players in China during Chinese new year.

