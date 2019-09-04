Wednesday, September 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Price of Apple iOS exploits falls below that of Android exploits for first time ever: Report

Zero-day exploits target undisclosed vulnerabilities in an operating system or piece of software.


tech2 News StaffSep 04, 2019 10:29:06 IST

Apple's iOS operating system has for long maintained a reputation for being far more secure than rival Android. Now, however, things appear to be changing.

According to a report by ArsTechnica, exploit broker Zerodium is paying a higher price for zero-day "full chain" Android exploits than for iOS ones. At $2.5 mn for an Android exploit and $2 mn for iOS, these still aren't cheap, but it's the first time Android exploit prices have overtaken iOS exploit prices.

Zero-day exploits target undisclosed vulnerabilities in an operating system or piece of software. They allow hackers, law enforcement and other agencies, even state-sponsored ones, access to a device at some level.

Price of Apple iOS exploits falls below that of Android exploits for first time ever: Report

Apple's iOS operating system has always had a reputation for being more secure than Android.

According to the Ars report, there's recently been a surge in the number of zero-day iOS vulnerabilities being reported and this has resulted in a drop in price.

These exploits appear to be targeting iOS' Safari and iMessage, both staple features of the iOS operating system.

Zero-click exploits are particularly valuable because they allow hackers to attack a phone with, essentially, zero manual intervention.

Google Project Zero researchers only recently unveiled a large-scale and indiscriminate hacking attack targeting iPhones via malicious websites. The attack was likely came from China and targeted the Uighur Muslim community.

Apple has already patched these vulnerabilities in the latest version of iOS.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Dark Mode

Apple reminds developers to prepare for Dark Mode in iOS 13 and iPadOS

Aug 30, 2019
Apple reminds developers to prepare for Dark Mode in iOS 13 and iPadOS
Apple's 2019 iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and HomePods detailed in extensive leak

2019 Apple

Apple's 2019 iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and HomePods detailed in extensive leak

Aug 23, 2019
Apple releases iOS 13.1 beta update with Shortcut Automations, Shared ETA and more

Apple

Apple releases iOS 13.1 beta update with Shortcut Automations, Shared ETA and more

Aug 28, 2019
WhatsApp reportedly to introduce Memoji for iOS users in the upcoming update

WhatsApp

WhatsApp reportedly to introduce Memoji for iOS users in the upcoming update

Aug 23, 2019
Minecraft Earth opens up its beta service for supported Android devices

Minecraft Earth

Minecraft Earth opens up its beta service for supported Android devices

Aug 24, 2019
Lack of skilled talent in cybersecurity is a reality, but jobs can be outsourced to avoid pains of hiring, say experts

NewsTracker

Lack of skilled talent in cybersecurity is a reality, but jobs can be outsourced to avoid pains of hiring, say experts

Aug 21, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019