Monday, September 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Malicious websites hacking iPhones were reportedly targeting Uyghur Muslims in China

Reportedly, these websites are a part of the Chinese government's latest effort to crack down on the Uyghurs.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2019 08:46:20 IST

Last week, researchers at Project Zero basically uncovered a series of hacked websites that have been attacking iPhones for years without anyone knowing. However, the latest report claims that these malicious websites were targeting Uyghur Muslims in China.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the malicious websites were "part of a state-backed attack — likely China — designed to target the Uyghur community in the country’s Xinjiang state." Reportedly, these websites are a part of the Chinese government's latest effort to crack down on the minority Muslim community.

Google researchers revealed that there are a number of websites that have been at work attacking iPhones users that visited them. These websites had “thousands of visitors” per week for at least two years, Google said.

Malicious websites hacking iPhones were reportedly targeting Uyghur Muslims in China

iPhone. Image: Reuters

Notably, soon after reporting their findings to Apple, the iPhone manufacturer patched the vulnerabilities earlier this year in iOS 12.1.4 update.

In May this year, another report revealed that the Chinese authorities are using a mobile app designed for mass surveillance to profile, investigate and detain Muslims in Xinjiang by labelling "completely lawful" behaviour as suspicious, a Human Rights Watch report said Thursday.

Beijing has come under international criticism over its policies in the northwest region of Xinjiang, where as many as one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are being held in internment camps, according to a group of experts cited by the UN.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 mockup shown off in leaked video

Aug 25, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 mockup shown off in leaked video
Apple is reportedly in the final stages of certifying OLED screens from China's BOE

Apple

Apple is reportedly in the final stages of certifying OLED screens from China's BOE

Aug 21, 2019
Malicious websites have been quietly hacking iPhones for the past couple of years

iPhone

Malicious websites have been quietly hacking iPhones for the past couple of years

Aug 30, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max specifications, pricing leaked

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max specifications, pricing leaked

Sep 01, 2019
Apple sends out invites for 10 September iPhone launch

Apple

Apple sends out invites for 10 September iPhone launch

Aug 29, 2019
Apple will reportedly pack a USB-C charger with upcoming iPhone 11 line-up

Courage

Apple will reportedly pack a USB-C charger with upcoming iPhone 11 line-up

Aug 22, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019