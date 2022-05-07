Saturday, May 07, 2022Back to
Prasar Bharati to initiate legal action against apps illegally using DD and AIR content

The Indian public broadcaster said more similar applications have been identified and are in the process of being shut down by Google.


FP StaffMay 07, 2022 12:58:20 IST

In collaboration with Google, Prasar Bharati has announced that it is taking down all fraudulent applications which were impersonating All India Radio and Doordarshan and illegally using their content. Now, more similar applications have been identified and are in the process of being shut down by Google.

The Indian public broadcaster said that will soon be will soon initiate legal action against such impersonators who are illegally using Doordarshan and All India Radio content on their Apps, Websites, YouTube channels or any other platform

