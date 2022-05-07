FP Staff

In collaboration with Google, Prasar Bharati has announced that it is taking down all fraudulent applications which were impersonating All India Radio and Doordarshan and illegally using their content. Now, more similar applications have been identified and are in the process of being shut down by Google.

The Indian public broadcaster said that will soon be will soon initiate legal action against such impersonators who are illegally using Doordarshan and All India Radio content on their Apps, Websites, YouTube channels or any other platform

Action being taken against unauthorised Apps illegally carrying content of @AkashvaniAIR and Doordarshan channels https://t.co/vo2wW4G6Ci — Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) May 7, 2022

