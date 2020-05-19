Tuesday, May 19, 2020Back to
Poco's upcoming TWS earbuds may be called Poco Pop Buds, a poll conducted by the company suggests

The four choices for the earbuds' names were POCO Move Buds, POCO Klip Buds, POCO Pop Buds and POCO Funkz.


FP TrendingMay 19, 2020 17:49:43 IST

Smartphone maker POCO on 18 May conducted a poll to select a name for its upcoming truly wireless (TWS) earbuds. POCO India general manager C Manmohan posted a message on Twitter asking people to vote for one name out of four options given in the tweet.

Manmohan said, “We're happy to announce that we're a step closer in making it a reality & we want your help in choosing a name for it. Vote and let's know what we should call it.”

Representation Image (Mi Airdots)

The four choices were POCO Move Buds, POCO Klip Buds, POCO Pop Buds and POCO Funkz.

The final result shows that POCO Move Buds has emerged at the top with 42.4 percent votes. POCO Funkz has grabbed the second spot with 27.9 percent votes, while POCO Move Buds has come third with 23.9 percent votes. POCO Klip got the lowest number of votes – 5.8 percent.

POCO in March had asked people which product it should bring next and the people chose TWS. At that time too, people were given four options – TWS earbuds, headphones, fitness band or watch and game pad.

TWS earbuds got 38.2 percent votes, while headphones received 23 percent votes. The Fitness band or watch and the gamepad grabbed 21.9 percent and 16.9 percent votes respectively.

The company recently launched the Poco F2 Pro globally. However, POCO has not revealed when the phone will come to India. Believed to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro, it is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The smartphone features a pop-up selfie camera, and a quad-rear camera setup. The phone is available in Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, and Phantom White colour variants.

