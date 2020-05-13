Wednesday, May 13, 2020Back to
Poco F2 Pro with 20 MP pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 865 chipset launched

Poco F2 Pro is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffMay 13, 2020 09:31:33 IST

Poco F2 Pro, which is believed to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro made its global debut on Tuesday. The highlight of the smartphone includes its Snapdragon 865 chipset, pop-up selfie camera, and quad-rear camera setup. Poco F2 Pro comes with 5G connectivity.

However, the company has not yet announced if or when will the smartphone come to the Indian market.

Poco F2 Pro pricing and availability

Poco F2 Pro comes in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at €499 (Rs 40,000 approx) and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at €599 (Rs 49,000 approx). The smartphone comes in Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, and Phantom White colour variants.

Poco F2 Pro

Poco F2 Pro is now available for purchase on Gearbest and will be available for purchase on Poco.net, Amazon and more soon.

Poco F2 Pro specifications

Poco F2 Pro sports 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 60 Hz.  It features a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage.

Poco F2 Pro has a quad rear camera setup at the back that houses 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 5 MP macro lens, 13 MP  wide angle lens and 2 MP depth sensor.  The Zoom Edition can record 8K videos and allows 30x zoom. All the camera specs are the same for Zoom Edition as well except for an 8 MP telephoto lens, that replaces 5MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 20 MP pop up selfie camera.

Poco F2 Pro is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

