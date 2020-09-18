Friday, September 18, 2020Back to
Poco X3 with Snapdragon 732G SoC to launch in India on 22 September, company confirms

Poco India has confirmed that the Poco X3 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset.


Sep 18, 2020

Poco is finally bringing the Poco X3 to India. The smartphone firm has announced that the model will be launched on 22 September at 12 pm.

Poco X3. Image: Flipkart

The official Twitter handle of Poco India tweeted a teaser of the model and also informed fans about the live Flipkart page.

Flipkart has a dedicated page for the smartphone, where it reveals that the Poco X3 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset to provide superfast and smooth performance. The other spec confirmed by the firm is that of the 120 Hz refresh rate. It is expected that more details will be announced soon.

This week, Poco tweeted that the upcoming device will have a 6.67-inch display, 240 Hz touch sampling rate and no scroll lag to enhance multitasking and faster screen scrolls.

The Poco X3 was recently spotted in Google Play Console listing. The listing revealed that the Indian version of Poco X3 will be backed by an 8 GB RAM. However, no detail about the internal storage was released. The processor will come with the Adreno 618 GPU and the device will boast a 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution display with a screen density of 440 ppi.

The report also spoke of a leak revealed by Debayan Roy that claimed that the Poco X3 will be priced at either Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999 in India. The tipster also suggested that the Indian variant of the latest smartphone will get a bigger cell than the global variant (it has a 5,160 mAh battery along with 33 W fast charging support). On the other hand, its predecessor, the Poco X2, came with a 4,500 mAh battery and 27 W fast charging.

Earlier, Poco spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng had confirmed that the Poco X3 model will come with a 64 MP main camera and 33 W fast charging.

