tech2 News Staff

Poco India is scheduled to launch the Poco X3 in the country today via a virtual launch event. As the name suggests, the smartphone is the successor of the Poco X2 (review), which was launched in India earlier this year.

Poco X3 launch: How to watch livestream

The launch event for Poco X3 will kick off at 12 pm IST. Poco will be streaming the event live on its YouTube channel. The webcast link is embedded below.

Poco X3: What to expect

Flipkart has a dedicated page for the smartphone, where it reveals that the Poco X3 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset to provide superfast and smooth performance.

Last week, Poco also tweeted that the Poco X3 will feature a 6.67-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

Earlier, Poco spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng had also confirmed that the Poco X3 will sport a 64 MP main camera and 33 W fast charging.

The Poco X3 was recently spotted in Google Play Console listing. The listing revealed that the Indian version of Poco X3 will be backed by an 8 GB RAM. However, no detail about the internal storage was released. The processor will come with the Adreno 618 GPU and the device will boast a 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution display with a screen density of 440 ppi.

A recent leak also suggested that the Poco X3 will be priced at either Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999 in India. The leak also suggested that the Indian variant of Poco X3 will feature a larger battery than the variant launch in Europe.