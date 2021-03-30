12:39 (IST)
Poco X3 Pro with a 48 MP quad camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999- Technology News, Firstpost
Poco X3 Pro is equipped with a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.
tech2 News StaffMar 30, 2021 12:25:32 IST
The Poco X3 Pro will feature a circular camera module at the back and will be available a the blue colour option.
highlights
12:24 (IST)
Recapping Poco X3 Pro specifications, pricing and availability details
12:24 (IST)
Poco India head Anuj Sharma has also said that there is a special announcement coming for Poco F1 users in India The announcement will be made on 1 April.
12:22 (IST)
Poco has also slashed the prices of the Poco X3 The samrtphone will now be priced starting Rs 14,999; the new pricing will be effective from 1 April 2021.
12:20 (IST)
Poco X3 Pro pricing: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 18,999 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 20,999 The Poco X3 Pro will be available on Flipkart on 6 April at 12 noon.
12:19 (IST)
Poco X3 Pro vs Poco F1
12:17 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro comes with Gaming Mode 3.0
12:16 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro features a heat pipe that is 70% larger than the Poco F1
12:14 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro comes in three colour variants
12:13 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro uses Corining Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the display The smartphone also supports IP53 rating.
12:12 (IST)
The Poco X3 sports a 48 MP quad-camera setup
12:11 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro is fuelled by a 5,160 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support
12:10 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro retains 3.5 mm audio jack
12:09 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro also comes with HDR 10 support and Widewine L1 certification
12:08 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro features a 120 Hz refresh rate FHD+ display with 240 Hz touch sampling rate
12:08 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro also comes with expandable 1 TB storage The smartphone supports up to 8 GB RAM
12:06 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro features UPS 3.1 storage The UPS 3.1 is supposedly 3x faster than UFS 3.0
12:05 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro comes with Adrena 640 GPU
12:05 (IST)
The Poco X3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC
12:03 (IST)
Poco India head Anuj Sharma says all Poco smartphones have hit the million mark
11:33 (IST)
We also know that the Poco X3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC
11:31 (IST)
Poco has also confirmed that the Poco X3 Pro will feature a 120 Hz FHD+ display
11:30 (IST)
Poco X3 Pro has been confirmed to sport a 48 MP camera
11:14 (IST)
Poco X3 Pro India launch The launch event for the Poco X3 Pro will begin at 12 pm. Stay tuned for the pricing and all the launch details...
Poco is hosting a launch event in India to unveil the much-awaited Poco X3 Pro smartphone. The Poco X3 Pro has been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset. We also know that the Poco X3 Pro will feature a circular camera module at the back and will be available a the blue colour option. Reports also suggest that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm and will be streamed LIVE on Poco's official YouTube channel.
Going by the global variant, Poco X3 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay that comes with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.
In terms of camera, Poco X3 Pro is expected to sport a quad camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it might come with a 20 MP front camera.
Poco X3 Pro is likely to come with a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.
