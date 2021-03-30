tech2 News Staff

Poco will launch the Poco X3 Pro at 12 pm in India today. The smartphone has already made its global debut alongside Poco F3 recently. The company has confirmed that Poco X3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset. In addition to this, Poco X3 Pro will feature a circular camera module at the back and will be available in the blue colour option. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Poco X3 Pro launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. The livestream link will be available on the company's Twitter and YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.



Poco X3 Pro expected specifications

Going by the global variant, Poco X3 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay that comes with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Poco X3 Pro is expected to sport a quad camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it might come with a 20 MP front camera.

Poco X3 Pro is likely to come with a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.