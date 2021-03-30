tech2 News Staff

At the Poco X3 Pro launch event on Tuesday, Poco announced a price slash for the Poco X3 smartphone. The Poco X3 was launched in India in September 2020 and was priced starting Rs 16,999. Now, the Poco X3 will be available starting Rs 14,999 in India. The new pricing for the Poco X3 will be effective starting 1 April 2021. The variant-wise pricing of the smartphone has not yet been revealed. At the time of writing the story, Flipkart still showed the older pricing for the Poco X3 smartphones.

Poco X3: Specifications and features

Recalling the specifications, the Poco X3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. It features 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is fueled by a 6,000mAh battery, which supposedly lasts up to two days on a single charge. The device supports 33W fast charging, which allows a 60 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The Poco X3 sports a 64 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, the device sports an in-screen 20 MP selfie camera.

For video enthusiasts, the Poco X3 brings 4K video recording and features like smooth video zoom, focus peaking and standard features including AE/AF lock. It also sports dual stereo speakers that can self-clean.

The Poco X3 features side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock feature.

