Poco X3 Pro India launch LIVE Updates: Confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset

tech2 News StaffMar 30, 2021 11:12:49 IST

The Poco X3 Pro will feature a circular camera module at the back and will be available a the blue colour option.

Poco is hosting a launch event in India to unveil the much-awaited Poco X3 Pro smartphone. The Poco X3 Pro has been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset. We also know that the Poco X3 Pro will feature a circular camera module at the back and will be available a the blue colour option. Reports also suggest that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm and will be streamed LIVE on Poco's official YouTube channel.

Poco X3 Pro expected specifications

Going by the global variant, Poco X3 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay that comes with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Poco X3 Pro is expected to sport a quad camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it might come with a 20 MP  front camera.

Poco X3 Pro is likely to come with a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.



