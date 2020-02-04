Tuesday, February 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco X2 with Snapdragon 730G, up to 8 GB RAM, arrives in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 27 W fast charge support.


tech2 News StaffFeb 04, 2020 13:07:37 IST

The much awaited Poco X2 has finally made its debut in India today. This is Poco's second phone launch in India, and the first since it separated from its Xiaomi mothership. The highlights of the Poco X2 include its chipset Snapdragon 730G, 4,500 mAh battery and its 64 MP quad rear camera setup.

Poco X2 pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 15,999, 6 GB RAM +128 GB storage at Rs 16,999, and 8 GB RAM + 256 G storage at Rs 19,999.

It is available in three colour options — Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, Matrix Purple.

Poco X2 with Snapdragon 730G, up to 8 GB RAM, arrives in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Poco X2

The smartphone will go on sale on 11 February at 12 pm, exclusively on  Flipkart.

As for the sale offer, you can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards.

Poco X2 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67 inch LCD screen that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.  In terms of processor, Poco X2 is powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset and runs on the Android 10 based MIUI 11. The smartphone offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

pocox2-1280

It is available in three colour options — Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, Matrix Purple.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a quad rear camera a setup that includes a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, you will get a dual punch hole camera, placed in the top right corner. These cameras include a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 27 W fast charge support. It sports a Type-C port, bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Poco X2 also comes with "liquid cool" technology to avoid heating of the phone during heavy usage, say, when gaming.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco X2

Poco X2 to debut in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch the launch live

Feb 04, 2020
Poco X2 to debut in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch the launch live
Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging support and Type C port, teasers confirm

Poco X2

Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging support and Type C port, teasers confirm

Jan 30, 2020
Poco X2 launch highlights: The smartphone launched with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Poco X2

Poco X2 launch highlights: The smartphone launched with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Feb 04, 2020
Poco X2 to sport 120 Hz refresh rate display, official teaser on Flipkart reveals

Poco X2

Poco X2 to sport 120 Hz refresh rate display, official teaser on Flipkart reveals

Jan 28, 2020
Poco X2 with 27 W fast charging tech to debut in India today: Here’s what you need to know

Poco X2

Poco X2 with 27 W fast charging tech to debut in India today: Here’s what you need to know

Feb 04, 2020
Poco X2 to launch on 4 Feb confirms India general manager on Twitter

Poco X2

Poco X2 to launch on 4 Feb confirms India general manager on Twitter

Jan 27, 2020

science

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019