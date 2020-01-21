tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has started promoting Poco after it had announced that it will operate as a separate brand from the parent company. While it made sense that the company will announce an upgrade to the highly popular Poco F1, new reports suggest that it’s working on three models under the Poco brand.

Coming from a report by XDA Developers, a YouTube channel RevAtlas reportedly received an email with three photos of the Poco F2 Lite that displayed some of the specifications. According to the leak, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and pack 6 GB of RAM. It also suggests a 5,000 mAh battery and a high-resolution camera.

From the photos, a waterdrop notch is visible on top of the display and the email talks about Xiaomi working on three devices this year. The report mentions that the Snapdragon 765G is present on the recently announced Redmi K30 5G, however, it doesn’t fit for a ‘Lite’ model. A new certification listing from Poco, spotted by stufflistings, shows the model M1912G8BI which is the 4G version of the Redmi K30 running on a Snapdragon 730G. This could probably be the ‘Lite’ model according to the report. However, there’s no confirmation of any of the above reports.

Recently, Poco released a short video with the title 'Poco | S02 E01 | Streaming now' to start the hype train for the upcoming Poco device(s). The video doesn’t display any device, nor does it indicate any clue for its launch date. Its description carries the following message: "#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM. Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact."

