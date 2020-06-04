FP Trending

Poco is working towards launching a new smartphone in India. A video tweeted by Poco India mentions that the device is expected to come soon. The Xiaomi sub-brand has, however, not revealed the name, date and other details of the upcoming phone.

“With a dream of serving Indian consumers, @IndiaPOCO was born 2 years ago in Delhi, India. We took ahead the #MakeInIndia initiative by making products and services that are crafted for India. We were, are and will always be #POCOForIndia!” the tweet said.

Poco India General Manager C Manmohan tweeted that the phone manufacturer started with the intent of making some amazing products for India.

“We will pursue this dream of providing the best experience with the help of our fans. Thanks to all our POCO fans and @IndiaPOCO team for bringing out the best. We are #POCOForIndia,” he added.

The brand is running a new marketing campaign #POCOForIndia on Twitter. This campaign comes at a time when several people in the country are boycotting China-made products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poco has recently launched Poco F2 Pro smartphone which is currently available for purchase in the United States and Europe.

Poco F2 Pro comes with Snapdragon 865 chipset, pop-up selfie camera, and quad-rear camera setup. It has 5G connectivity.

It is expected that the company may now launch Poco F2 Pro in India. Another smartphone that could get launched in India is POCO M2. The phone was recently spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases with model number M2003J6CI.

The Poco M2 Pro will run on MIUI 11 and have Bluetooth 5.0. It will come with dual-band Wi-Fi support and have Android 10.