Poco M3 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.


tech2 News StaffFeb 16, 2021 08:32:02 IST

Poco launched Poco M3 in India recently at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The smartphone joins the company's M-series that already includes  Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro (Review). The smartphone features an exceptionally huge camera module at the back that houses Poco branding. In terms of highlights, Poco M3 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, and its 6 GB RAM.

Poco M3

Poco M3 pricing, availability

Poco M3 comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in black, blue and yellow colour options.

It will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Poco M3 specifications

Poco M3  features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that comes with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offers an 8 MP front camera.

As for the battery, it is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


