tech2 News Staff

After a global debut, Poco M3 has been launched in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, and its 6 GB RAM. The smartphone comes with an exceptionally huge camera module at the back that also features a Poco branding. To recall, Poco's M-series already includes Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro (Review).

Poco M3 pricing, availability

Poco M3 comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in black, blue and yellow colour options.

It will go on sale on 9 February at 12 pm on Flipkat. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Poco M3 specifications

Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that comes with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offers an 8 MP front camera.

As for the battery, it is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.