Poco M3 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffFeb 02, 2021 08:38:03 IST

Poco has officially announced on Twitter and has sent out invites for the Poco M3 launch today. Poco has released a teaser video revealing that the smartphone houses a huge rectangular camera module at the back. It is also confirmed that Poco M3 will be available in black, blue and yellow colour options. Poco M3 had previously debuted in globally last year in November. The India launch will take place at 12 pm today.

Poco M3 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Poco M3

Poco M3 launch: How to watch it live

The event will kickoff at 12 pm IST today. You can catch the livestream on the company's social media handles and YouTube Page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Poco M3 expected specifications

Going by the global variant, Poco M3 will feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that comes with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to be powered by MIUI 12 based on Android 10. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, it might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it might come with an 8 MP front camera.

As for the battery, it is likely to be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

