Poco M3 India launch
Poco is hosting an online event today at 12 pm IST, where it will launch the new Poco M3 smartphone in the Indian market. Stay tuned to the liveblog to catch the latest updates from the event.
tech2 News StaffFeb 02, 2021 11:02:11 IST
Poco M3 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.
Poco is hosting its first launch event of the year today, where it will be unveiling the new Poco M3 smartphone. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm IST. Poco will livestream the launch event on its social media pages, including YouTube. Ahead of the launch, Poco recently released a teaser video revealing that the smartphone will house a huge rectangular camera module with a three lens-setup. Poco has also confirmed that the Poco M3 will be available in black, blue and yellow colour options.
Going by the global variant, Poco M3 will feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that comes with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution.It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to be powered by MIUI 12 based on Android 10. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
For photography, it might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it might come with an 8 MP front camera.
As for the battery, it is likely to be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.
