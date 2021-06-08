Tuesday, June 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco M3 Pro India launch highlights: Priced starting Rs 13,999, sale begins on 14 June; early bird offer announced

tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2021 12:20:28 IST

Poco M3 Pro will likely feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 48 MP triple rear camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Poco M3 Pro with 5,000 mAh battery, 90 Hz FHD+ display launched, pricing starts at Rs 13,999- Technology News, Firstpost

    The Poco M3 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 48 MP triple camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Poco M3 Pro pricing:

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 13,999

    6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 15,999

    The smartphone will go on its first sale on 14 June, where both the variants will be available at Rs 500 discount, which means the 4 GB variant will be priced at Rs 13,499 and the 6 GB variant at Rs 15,499.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Recapping Poco M3 Pro specifications

  • 12:05 (IST)

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Poco M3 Pro features 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

    In the box, however, you get a 22.5 W charger.

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Poco M3 Pro sports a 360 degree light sensor which ensures that it measures the light from both front and back for accurate screen brightness adjustment

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Poco M3 Pro display specification

  • 12:00 (IST)

    The Poco M3 Pro comes with up to 90 Hz refresh rate 

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Poco M3 Pro features FHD+ 1080p display

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Poco M3 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera

  • 11:50 (IST)

    After saying it wasn't ready to bring 5G to its phones in India yet, Poco has today launched its first-ever 5G smartphone in the country

    Anuj Sharma says that a recent circular about 5G trials by the Department of Telecom made the company change its strategy. 

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Poco M3 Pro comes with LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 2.2 storage

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Poco M3 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

  • 11:43 (IST)

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Poco M3 Pro comes in a blue, black and yellow colour variant

    The smartphone weighs only 190 g, and retains the 3.5 mm audio jack.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Here's our first look at the Poco M3 Pro

  • 11:39 (IST)

    In one year, Poco says it sold over 3.5 million units of M-series smartphones 

  • 11:37 (IST)

    Poco announced Poco Community India

    Anuj Sharma says the data shared on the community will remain in India.

    Poco is also starting a beta test with select users soon. 

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Poco India head Anuj Sharma is taking us through Poco smartphone lineup in India

  • 11:31 (IST)

    The event is now live!

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Hey there! Welcome to another one of our liveblogs

    Poco India is launching the Poco M3 Pro in India today.

    The launch event will be live in just a few minutes.

    • read more

Poco is scheduled to launch the Poco M3 Pro smartphone in India today. The launch event will kick off at 11.30 am IST and will be streamed live on Poco's official YouTube channel. The Poco M3 Pro has been released in the global market and it is expected that the India variant will come with the similar specifications. Going by the global variant, the highlights of Poco M3 Pro will include MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 48 MP triple rear camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Poco M3 Pro expected specifications

Going by the global variant, Poco M3 Pro might feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. The smartphone is likely to offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Poco M3 Pro is expected to run on Android 12 based MIUI 12.

As for camera, Poco M3 Pro might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it is likely to come with an 8 MP front camera.

The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021