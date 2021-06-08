Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Poco is scheduled to launch the Poco M3 Pro smartphone in India today. The launch event will kick off at 11.30 am IST and will be streamed live on Poco's official YouTube channel. The Poco M3 Pro has been released in the global market and it is expected that the India variant will come with the similar specifications. Going by the global variant, the highlights of Poco M3 Pro will include MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 48 MP triple rear camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Poco M3 Pro expected specifications
Going by the global variant, Poco M3 Pro might feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. The smartphone is likely to offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Poco M3 Pro is expected to run on Android 12 based MIUI 12.
As for camera, Poco M3 Pro might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it is likely to come with an 8 MP front camera.
The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.
