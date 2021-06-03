tech2 News Staff

Poco has announced that it will launch the Poco M3 Pro in India on 8 June. The smartphone debuted globally last month. Poco India has revealed in a tweet that this will be the company's first 5G smartphone in the country. The smartphone will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart. It is expected that the India variant will come with the same specifications as the global variant. Going by the global variant, the highlights of Poco M3 Pro will include MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 48 MP triple rear camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

In its latest tweet, Poco India has now also teased that the Poco M3 Pro will be launched via Flipkart at 11.30 am on 8 June. This means, Poco will not be hosting a virtual launch event for the smartphone.

Need for speed? We got you covered! 😉 #POCOM3Pro with Mad Speed, Killer Looks is launching on 8th June, at 11:30 AM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/bMpJHuAk04 — POCO India - Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 3, 2021

On 1 June, Poco announced the India launch date for the Poco M3 Pro.

Buckle up, people. The one with Mad Speed, Killer Looks hits @Flipkart on June 8th. #POCOM3Pro pic.twitter.com/uI8439V9xZ

— POCO India - Register for Vaccine (@IndiaPOCO) June 1, 2021

Poco M3 Pro expected specifications

Going by the global variant, Poco M3 Pro might feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. The smartphone is likely to offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Poco M3 Pro is expected to run on Android 12 based MIUI 12.

As for camera, Poco M3 Pro might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it is likely to come with an 8 MP front camera.

The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.