Poco M3 confirmed to feature triple camera setup, 6,000 mAh battery ahead of 24 November launch

Ahead of the release, Poco has confirmed several details about the upcoming device via quizzes and teaser videos.


FP TrendingNov 23, 2020 16:43:25 IST

Poco is all set to launch the Poco M3 on 24 November. Ahead of the release, Poco has confirmed several details about the upcoming device via quizzes and teaser videos. In a series of tweets, the official Twitter handle of Poco revealed that the Poco M3 will come with a triple rear camera setup. The teased clip unravels the three censors at the back of the device and also shows some live images of the phone, which show that the Poco M3 matches well with the leaked renders.

Poco M2 (Representational Image)

Other tweets in the form of cheeky quizzes tell us about the battery and screen display of the Poco phone. Poco said the Poco M3 will feature a 6.53-inch display and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Also, we already know that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset.

Poco has also kept its fanbase interested with updates regarding the launch event. The firm is going to introduce the Poco M3 via an online event on 24 November at 8 pm GMT +8 or 5.30 pm IST. people can tune in live through YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

Earlier, leaks from tipsters had suggested that the Poco M3 will sport a 6,000 mAh cell with 18W fast charging support. Other leaks included a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and a three-camera setup at the back.

