Poco is all set to launch the Poco M3 on 24 November. Ahead of the release, Poco has confirmed several details about the upcoming device via quizzes and teaser videos. In a series of tweets, the official Twitter handle of Poco revealed that the Poco M3 will come with a triple rear camera setup. The teased clip unravels the three censors at the back of the device and also shows some live images of the phone, which show that the Poco M3 matches well with the leaked renders.

Other tweets in the form of cheeky quizzes tell us about the battery and screen display of the Poco phone. Poco said the Poco M3 will feature a 6.53-inch display and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Also, we already know that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset.

#POCOM3 POP QUIZ

What does 6.53 stand for? A. The hours you spent thinking about POCO every day. B. POCO M3 screen size. Like ♥️ = A

RT 🔁 = B#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/JpYIPs6J07 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 20, 2020

#POCOM3 POP QUIZ

What does 6000 stand for? A. The number of times you've talked about POCO with your friends. B. POCO M3 Battery size. Like ♥️ = A

RT 🔁 = B#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/Uo1w6OcTPv — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 22, 2020

#POCOM3 POP QUIZ

What does 662 stand for? A. The number of days you have been in love with POCO. B. The type of processor you get with POCO M3. Like ♥️ = A

RT 🔁 = B#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/oGsp2N8NHo — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 21, 2020

Poco has also kept its fanbase interested with updates regarding the launch event. The firm is going to introduce the Poco M3 via an online event on 24 November at 8 pm GMT +8 or 5.30 pm IST. people can tune in live through YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

I don’t know about you, but I truly miss the feeling of waiting for a new POCO to be revealed. 🙌

Introducing POCO M3, Our MOST ???? yet! 😏#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/pQKQoGbFSe — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 17, 2020

Earlier, leaks from tipsters had suggested that the Poco M3 will sport a 6,000 mAh cell with 18W fast charging support. Other leaks included a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and a three-camera setup at the back.