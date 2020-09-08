Tuesday, September 08, 2020Back to
Poco M2 with 5,000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Poco M2 sports a 13 MP quad-camera setup at the back and an 8 MP AI camera for selfies and video call.


tech2 News StaffSep 08, 2020 12:28:24 IST

In July, Poco launched the Poco M2 Pro (review) in India. Today, the company has launched the lighter variant of the smartphone in India – Poco M2.

The Poco M2 comes with 5,000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and a 13 MP quad-camera setup.

Poco M2: Pricing and availability

The Poco M2 comes in two variants:

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 10,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 12,499

The Poco M2 will be available for purchase starting for the first time on 15 September on Flipkart at 12 pm.

Poco M2: Specifications and features

The Poco M2 Poco features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a waterdrop notch, which houses an 8 MP AI selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options.

For photography, the Poco M2 sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary camera, 8 Mp ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Fuelling the Poco M2 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which as per Poco can offer 2-day's run time. The Poco m2's battery supports 18 W fast charging.

For connectivity, the Poco M2 features a 3.5 mm headphones jack and an IR blaster.

The Poco M2 currently runs MIUI 11, however, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will soon receive the MIUI 12 update.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

