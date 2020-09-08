tech2 News Staff

In July, Poco launched the Poco M2 Pro (review) in India. Today, the company has launched the lighter variant of the smartphone in India – Poco M2.

The Poco M2 comes with 5,000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and a 13 MP quad-camera setup.

Poco M2: Pricing and availability

The Poco M2 comes in two variants:

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 10,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 12,499

The Poco M2 will be available for purchase starting for the first time on 15 September on Flipkart at 12 pm.

Poco M2: Specifications and features

The Poco M2 Poco features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a waterdrop notch, which houses an 8 MP AI selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options.

For photography, the Poco M2 sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary camera, 8 Mp ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Fuelling the Poco M2 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which as per Poco can offer 2-day's run time. The Poco m2's battery supports 18 W fast charging.

For connectivity, the Poco M2 features a 3.5 mm headphones jack and an IR blaster.

The Poco M2 currently runs MIUI 11, however, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will soon receive the MIUI 12 update.