Tuesday, September 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco M2 to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, specifications and features

Poco M2 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 15, 2020 08:57:07 IST

Poco launched a trimmed down version of Poco M2 Pro (Review), Poco M2 in India recently. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and a 13 MP quad-camera setup.

Poco M2 will go on its first sale today in India.

Poco M2 pricing

The Poco M2 comes in two variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499.

Poco M2 to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, specifications and features

Poco M2

The smartphone will go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Poco M2 specifications and features

The Poco M2 Poco features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a waterdrop notch, which houses an 8 MP AI selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options.

For photography, the Poco M2 sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary camera, 8 Mp ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Fuelling the Poco M2 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which as per Poco can offer 2-day's run time. The Poco m2's battery supports 18 W fast charging.

For connectivity, the Poco M2 features a 3.5 mm headphones jack and an IR blaster.

The Poco M2 currently runs MIUI 11, however, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will soon receive the MIUI 12 update.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco M2

Poco M2 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Sep 08, 2020
Poco M2 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live
Poco M2 India Launch Event highlights: 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499 respectively

Poco M2

Poco M2 India Launch Event highlights: 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499 respectively

Sep 08, 2020
Poco M2 to launch in India on 8 September: Expected specifications and features

Poco M2

Poco M2 to launch in India on 8 September: Expected specifications and features

Sep 02, 2020
Poco M2 with 5,000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Poco M2

Poco M2 with 5,000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Sep 08, 2020
Poco M2 will come with FHD+ display, confirms Poco ahead of the launch on 8 September

Poco M2

Poco M2 will come with FHD+ display, confirms Poco ahead of the launch on 8 September

Sep 04, 2020
Poco M2 Pro now available on open sale: Pricing, specifications, features

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro now available on open sale: Pricing, specifications, features

Sep 02, 2020

science

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

COVID-19 Vaccines

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

Sep 10, 2020
Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

COVID-19 on the Brain

Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

Sep 10, 2020
Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Ecology

Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Sep 10, 2020
Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Astrophysics

Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Sep 10, 2020