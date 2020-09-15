tech2 News StaffSep 15, 2020 08:57:07 IST
Poco launched a trimmed down version of Poco M2 Pro (Review), Poco M2 in India recently. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and a 13 MP quad-camera setup.
Poco M2 will go on its first sale today in India.
Poco M2 pricing
The Poco M2 comes in two variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499.
The smartphone will go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.
Get an edge in performance everytime with the @MediaTek Helio G80 processor on the #PowerFTW, #POCOM2.
First sale tomorrow at 12 noon on @Flipkart.
Know more: https://t.co/bxGuV7ddTD pic.twitter.com/LTs1X2D6le
— POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 14, 2020
Poco M2 specifications and features
The Poco M2 Poco features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a waterdrop notch, which houses an 8 MP AI selfie camera.
The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options.
For photography, the Poco M2 sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary camera, 8 Mp ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.
Fuelling the Poco M2 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which as per Poco can offer 2-day's run time. The Poco m2's battery supports 18 W fast charging.
For connectivity, the Poco M2 features a 3.5 mm headphones jack and an IR blaster.
The Poco M2 currently runs MIUI 11, however, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will soon receive the MIUI 12 update.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.