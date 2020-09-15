tech2 News Staff

Poco launched a trimmed down version of Poco M2 Pro (Review), Poco M2 in India recently. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and a 13 MP quad-camera setup.

Poco M2 will go on its first sale today in India.

Poco M2 pricing

The Poco M2 comes in two variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499.

The smartphone will go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Get an edge in performance everytime with the @MediaTek Helio G80 processor on the #PowerFTW, #POCOM2. First sale tomorrow at 12 noon on @Flipkart.

Know more: https://t.co/bxGuV7ddTD pic.twitter.com/LTs1X2D6le — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 14, 2020

Poco M2 specifications and features

The Poco M2 Poco features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a waterdrop notch, which houses an 8 MP AI selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options.

For photography, the Poco M2 sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary camera, 8 Mp ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Fuelling the Poco M2 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which as per Poco can offer 2-day's run time. The Poco m2's battery supports 18 W fast charging.

For connectivity, the Poco M2 features a 3.5 mm headphones jack and an IR blaster.

The Poco M2 currently runs MIUI 11, however, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will soon receive the MIUI 12 update.