Poco M2 Pro with quad camera setup to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how to catch the live updates

Poco M2 Pro is likely to come with Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging support.


tech2 News StaffJul 07, 2020 09:16:56 IST

Poco will launch its first M-series smartphone in India called Poco M2 Pro. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will sport a quad rear camera setup and will come with support for 33W fast charging tech.

As per a company tweet, Poco M2 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart.

Going by a 91Mobiles report, due to the similar design and rumoured specifications, it is expected that Poco M2 Pro might be a global variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro with quad camera setup to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how to catch the live updates

Poco M2 Pro. Image: Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page to catch the livestream. The webcast link is embedded below:

Poco M2 Pro expected specifications

Recently, XDA Developers reported that Poco M2 Pro is likely to come with Snapdragon 720G chipset. In addition to this, GSMArena reported that the smartphone might come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5,020 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that is expected to house a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

As per a previous report, Poco M2 Pro is likely to run on MIUI 11 and have Bluetooth 5.0. It will come with dual-band Wi-Fi support and have Android 10.

